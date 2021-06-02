Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog after less than a month as he moves toward what a senior aide described as his plan to join another social media platform.

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller confirmed Wednesday that “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” has been shuttered after less than a month.

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Mr. Miller said in a Wednesday message to The Washington Times.

As word spread, former Nevada Republican Party Chairwoman Amy Tarkanian asked on Twitter whether the shutdown was a “precursor to him joining another social media platform.”

Mr. Miller replied: “Yes, actually, it is. Stay tuned!”

He offered no further details, but Mr. Miller said in March that the president plans to launch his own social-media platform after being booted off Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Mr. Trump used the “desk” blog to allow his followers to share his statements more directly on social media, but his team has stressed that it was not the alternative platform that he plans to start.

Mr. Trump, a prolific social-media communicator, has been issuing statements on his “DonaldJTrump.com” website, including three on Memorial Day, under the “News” category.

