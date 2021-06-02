Day care centers will offer “drop-in care,” pharmacies will remain open until the wee hours, and Vice President Kamala Harris will launch a national tour as part of a “month of action” to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4, the White House said Wednesday.

President Biden has set a national goal to get at least one vaccine dose into 70% of U.S. adults before Independence Day festivities.

The administration said it enlisted Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons to promote the vaccines and offer on-site clinics, while software giant Microsoft is handing out Xboxes to Boys and Girls Clubs that promote vaccines in hard-hit communities.

Anheuser-Busch pledged a free beer to Americans over 21 if the U.S. reaches Mr. Biden’s goal, while KinderCare, the Learning Care Group and more than 500 YMCA centers will offer free appointments to parents who need to drop off their kids before getting vaccinated.

CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens are among big pharmacy chains that will stay open late each Friday in June so people with inflexible work hours can get their shots, the White House said.

Ms. Harris, meanwhile, will lead a nationwide “We Can Do This” tour to promote the shots.

The tour will be focused on the South and feature second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Cabinet members.

Also, mayors across the country are competing to see which city can increase its vaccination rate the most by July 4.

Nearly 63% of the U.S. adult population has received at least one dose, according to federal data, though the pace among those older than 18 has slowed down.

The White House said a dozen states have gotten at least one dose into at least 70% of adult state residents, but millions of Americans remain unvaccinated nationwide.

COVID-19 vaccines were developed and tested in less than a year under former President Trump. The first shots reached arms in December before the Biden administration took over the rollout in January.

The White House boasted Wednesday that cases are down over 90% and deaths are down over 85% since Mr. Biden took office on Jan. 20.

