A driver’s deadly collision at an LGBT pride parade in southern Florida provoked a political firestorm about the tragedy’s motivation but a gay men’s group cast doubt on those branding it a hate crime.

The driver crashed into spectators, killed one man, and injured another at the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade on Saturday evening. Fort Lauderdale’s mayor quickly linked the collision to terrorism.

“What we saw, it was a terrorist attack on the LGBT community,” Mayor Dean J. Trantalis told NBC 6 in Florida. “This is disgusting, we will not stand for this. This is not going to happen in my city or any city.”

But Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus president Justin Knight said in a statement that the driver and victims were part of his group and he believed the collision was an accident. A Fort Lauderdale police detective told reporters they were investigating all possibilities.

Doubt about the circumstances surrounding the collision did not prevent “#DeathSantis” from trending in the U.S. on Twitter on Sunday morning, as Twitter users linked the tragedy to the policies of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Republican. Mr. DeSantis signed anti-riot legislation earlier this year and his political opponents linked Saturday’s tragedy to that action.

“Wilton Manors is what happens when you pass a bill that encourages people to run over protestors with their car,” tweeted Chris Hahn, Democratic strategist. “Ron DeSantis and the rest of the Florida GOP have blood on their hands.”

Mr. Hahn later retracted that tweet and apologized. He said the collision did not appear intentional.

“Yes I took a jab at the right cause they stink all the time,” said Mr. Hahn on Twitter. “I only stunk for about 5 minutes today.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Florida Democrat, was at the parade when the collision occurred and said on Twitter that she and her staff were safe.

“We’re praying for the victims and their loved ones as law enforcement investigates, and I am providing them with whatever assistance I can,” said Ms. Wasserman Schultz on Twitter. “I am so heartbroken by what took place at this celebration. May the memory of the life lost be a blessing.”

