Americans are more than happy to celebrate Father’s Day: The National Retail Federation expects the nation to spend a record-breaking $20.1 billion on the holiday — up $3 billion from last year.

They will honor a father or stepfather, husband, son, grandfather, brother, friend, godfather or other relative — and spend $174 doing so, on average.

“With vaccination rates rising and restrictions on gatherings and dining out lifting, consumers are in a different mindset than they were even a month ago when they celebrated Mother’s Day,” the retail group said in an analysis.

Almost half — 46% — plan to take Dad out for brunch or dinner— a percentage tat is up to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Census reveals that of the 121 million men age 15 and older around the nation, 75 million are fathers to biological, adopted or stepchildren.

“Roughly 6 in 10 men are fathers,” the federal agency says.

The Census Bureau also said that 54% of fathers only have adult children and 46% have at least one child under the age of 18. Another 1.7 million are single dads who are living with at least one child under 18, with no spouse or partner present.

“Roughly 1 in 4 men are grandfathers,” according to the data.

One more thing: The census reveals the age at which U.S. men became fathers: 31% became a dad between 20 and 24 years old, 30% were between 25 and 29, 19% were 30-34, 8% were under 20, 7% were 35-39 and 3% were 40 or older.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.