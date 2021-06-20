Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, wants America to go on the offense and hold countries accountable for criminal cyberattacks originating on their soil.

The California Democrat told CBS on Sunday that destroying and disrupting the infrastructure criminal cyberattackers are using may yield greater instability internationally but the existing approach has not worked.

“I think we need to develop an international rule of the road where if a nation doesn’t take action against cyber groups operating on its soil, we hold that nation responsible, which means we sanction that nation, which means we use that nation’s resources to indemnify against any losses,” Mr. Schiff said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Mr. Schiff said the intelligence community was good enough at attributing the cyberattacks for America to take new action to disrupt the criminals and their financing.

“Our intelligence is very good but it’s not predictive so we seldom have insight about who’s going to attack us and when, when it comes to these ransomware attacks,” he said. “But we’re pretty good at developing attribution but, of course, that doesn’t prevent the injury from taking place. I do think that a lot of these hacking groups operating on Russian soil, some of them operating on Chinese or Iranian soil, they have a synergistic relationship with those states, which means we need to hold those states accountable for what these criminal gangs do to attack our industry.”

Ransomware is a cyberattack that holds data and systems hostage until victims make a payment to their cyberattackers. Sometimes the cyberattackers attempt to extort the payment through the leak or publication of the data taken hostage.

Amid a flood of ransomware attacks linked to Russia hitting the U.S., President Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and listed 16 U.S. critical infrastructure sectors that Mr. Biden deemed off-limits for targeted attacks.

Mr. Biden’s Republican opponents, including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, have cast that list’s formation as a move showing weakness in contrast to a more blanket prohibition against cyberattacks.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.