A top U.S. general this weekend warned that a “wildfire of terrorism” is sweeping across Africa as the continent seems poised to become the new global epicenter for Islamic extremism.

Speaking to reporters during a major international military exercise in Morocco, Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend said affiliates of major terrorist organizations al Qaeda and the Islamic State are growing stronger in Africa, particularly across the Sahel region. The Sahel includes parts of Mali, Niger, Chad, Sudan and other nations in northern Africa.

Meanwhile, the al Qaeda offshoot al Shabab controls huge swaths of territory across Somalia and routinely carries out deadly terrorist attacks along the Horn of Africa.

All of those extremist groups are “on the march,” said Gen. Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command.

“I am concerned about the security situation across a band of Africa,” he told reporters.

Despite years-long counterterrorism campaigns, Gen. Townsend suggested that the situation is deteriorating.

“All of that does not seem to be sufficient enough to stop what I call … [the] wildfire of terrorism that’s sweeping that region,” he said.

The U.S. has roughly 7,000 personnel stationed across Africa. Former President Donald Trump in December ordered the withdrawal of about 700 troops from Somalia, where they had been leading the fight against al Shabab.

Most of those forces relocated to other U.S. bases across Africa. American airstrikes against al Shabab have continued since the Somalia withdrawal.

While the U.S. conducts counterterrorism missions in other African nations, it does not have enough ground troops to defeat the various jihadist groups gaining ground all over the continent. There is also little political will in Washington to commit additional manpower to battle terrorism in Africa.

Instead, the U.S. is relying on its coalition partners. Gen Townsend spoke to reporters during the “Africa Lion” military exercise, a major drill that included troops from the U.S., Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Italy, the Netherlands and Britain.

France also is playing a leading role in counterterrorism campaigns in Africa.

