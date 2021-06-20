The Biden administration and its international partners must “wake up” and rethink negotiations with Iran, new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday, issuing a stark warning to Washington as the White House closes in on a new deal to limit Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for economic sanctions relief.

Mr. Bennett’s blunt comments came just hours after Iranian judiciary chief and hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi was elected the Islamic republic’s next president.

Many foreign policy analysts and international observers believe President Biden is racing to secure a new nuclear pact with Iran before Mr. Raisi takes office in about six weeks, fearing that the new Iranian leader could scuttle any diplomacy with the U.S.

But Mr. Bennett said the Iranian election should serve as a warning sign, not a reason to move faster.

“Raisi’s election as president of Iran is a signal to world powers that they need to wake up,” Mr. Bennett said. “This may be the last signal a moment before returning to the Iran deal. They must understand who they’re doing business with and what kind of regime they are choosing to strengthen.”

“A regime of executioners cannot have weapons of mass destruction,” he said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

The Biden administration wants to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a deal signed by the U.S., Iran, Russia, China, Britain, Germany and France. It freed up billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in exchange for unprecedented restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program.

Former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the JCPOA in 2018 because, among other things, the deal did not address Iran’s support for terrorist groups and contained so-called sunset provisions that lifted key limits on Tehran’s nuclear programs by 2030.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan skirted questions Sunday about whether the administration feels pressure to move quickly and strike a new deal with Iran before Mr. Raisi formally comes to power.

“What we’re intending to do is to reimpose the constraints that put Iran’s nuclear program in a box,” Mr. Sullivan told “Fox News Sunday.”

Once the JCPOA is fully resurrected, Mr. Sullivan said, “the idea is to negotiate a follow-on agreement that will make for a longer and stronger agreement.”

In the hours since his election victory, Mr. Raisi has said little and has been tight-lipped about Iran-U.S. negotiations.

“I hope I can respond well to the people’s confidence, vote and kindness during my term,” he said Saturday.

Critics argue that the U.S. is emboldening Iran by pursuing a nuclear deal that does not address Tehran’s support for terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, its backing of Houthi rebels in Yemen, its harassment of American vessels in the Persian Gulf, its backing of militias that target U.S. military personnel in Iraq and a host of other provocations.

