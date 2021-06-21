Late-night comedian Bill Maher on Friday slammed the left-wing backlash against Lin-Manuel Miranda and his apology for the casting choices in his newest film, saying the quickness to apologize in the face of cancel culture is “why people hate Democrats.”

Mr. Miranda came under fire last week for having a lack of dark-skinned Hispanics in his new film “In The Heights.” The “Hamilton” creator, who is of Puerto Rican descent, later said he was “truly sorry” for the perceived “colorism” in the casting choices.

On HBO’s “Real Time,” Mr. Maher ripped Mr. Miranda’s apology as “cringey.”

“Please stop the apologizing,” he said. “You’re the guy who made the founding fathers Black and Hispanic. I don’t think you have to apologize to Twitter, for [expletive] sake!”

“This is why people hate Democrats,” he added. “It’s cringey.”

Mr. Maher complained that people are allowing themselves to be bullied by social media.

“At some point people are going to have to stand up to these bullies, because that’s what it is,” he continued. “It’s just bullying. It’s ‘I can make you crawl like a dog and I enjoy it.’

“I mean he’s a Latino making a Latino movie with a Latino cast — not good enough! Nothing is ever good enough for these people, they’re like children,” he said. “We don’t raise our children right, and it’s reflected in the media. No one ever tells their children, ‘Shut the [expletive] up. Sit down, listen to your elders, stop b——ing.’”

