Senate Republicans are demanding Congress hold public hearings before voting to repeal the authorizations for use of military force against Iraq.

The Republican lawmakers, led by Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, sent a letter to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, New Jersey Democrat, requesting the hearings as well as classified briefings before any vote takes place.

“We should fully evaluate the conditions on the ground, the implications … and how adversaries — including ISIS and Iranian backed militia groups — would react,” the senators wrote.” It is also important to consider the policy and potential legal consequences of our reduced presence in the region and the impending withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan.”

In their letter, the senators urged for the hearings to be transparent and include top officials from the state department, the pentagon and the intelligence community. The lawmakers also pushed President Biden to make administration officials available for classified briefings on the topic.

“The administration should also make its case to Congress in a closed, classified setting to ensure every question is answered,” the senators wrote.

The letter comes after the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted last week to repeal the 2002 Iraq War authorization. The authorization provided legal backing for the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the ouster of Saddam Hussein.

Advocates of repealing the authorization, including Mr. Biden, argue it is needed to rein in presidential war powers and reassert congressional control.

“Saddam Hussein is no longer in power. The Iraqi government is democratic and working closely with the United States to confront security threats,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Maryland Democrat. “The reasons this [authorization] was enacted no longer exist.”

Some, however, worry that without properly studying the issue, America’s geopolitical enemies, including Middle Eastern terrorist groups, will benefit. ISIS and al Qaeda, in particular, top the list of combatants that might see their fortunes improve in Iraq if Mr. Biden’s hands were tied to retaliate.

“The legal and practical application of the 2002 [authorization] extends far beyond the defeat of Saddam Hussein’s regime,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who is opposing the repeal efforts. “Tossing it aside without answering real questions about our own efforts in the region is reckless.”

