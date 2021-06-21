There are only a handful of publishing houses which specialize in unapologetic conservative fare. That field, however, has just expanded in a major way.

All Seasons Press is now a reality, vowing to “reject cancel culture and celebrate American ideals.”

Yes, you heard that right.

“All Seasons Press intends to publish the best writers, politicians and pundits in the conservative movement. The company is open to welcoming those authors who are being attacked, bullied, banned from social media, and, in some cases, outright rejected by politically correct publishers,” the publisher said in a statement of intent.

The new publishing house was founded by editor-in-chief Kate Hartson, former editorial director for Center Street Books, and publisher Louise Burke, who created Threshold Editions for Simon & Schuster in 2006.

Both Center Street and Threshold were among the first book publishers to accept and promote work from conservative authors — including former President Donald Trump, Fox News host Laura Ingraham and the late Rush Limbaugh, among them. The two founders of All Season Press, meanwhile, are very aware of the current practices of the publishing giants.

“With their focus on their own political agenda and on satisfying progressives inside their office buildings, major publishing houses have created a void for conservative and independent authors who deserve to be treated fairly and with respect. The First Amendment protects their right to free speech,” Ms. Burke said.

“We established All Seasons Press to be a publishing house that stands by our authors, rain or shine. We aren’t fair-weather friends.”

The business model here is forthright. Ms. Hartson noted that she considers it an “honor” to work with conservative authors.

“I am determined not to have their voices cancelled. All Seasons Press will be the home for intellectual excellence, free speech and cutting-edge ideas,” she said.

Here’s a trio of new titles due from All Seasons Press in the fall.

“Rush on the Radio,” by James Golden, aka “Bo Snerdley,” producer of Mr. Limbaugh’s show for 30 years; “The Chief’s Chief” by Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff for Mr. Trump; and “In Trump Time: My Journal of America’s Plague Year” by Peter Navarro, assistant to Mr. Trump and director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing.

TRUMP AS THE ULTIMATE RESOURCE

While we’re talking about the publishing world, it seems that former President Donald Trump is now a prime resource for a multitude of authors seeking to inform the world about his time in office and plans for the future.

Mr. Trump has given at least 22 interviews for 17 different books from his Florida home in Mar-a-Lago since leaving office, according to a particularly intriguing report from Axios.

“Trump advisers see the coming book glut as proof that interest in ‘POTUS 45,’ as they call him, has never been higher,” the report said, noting that Mr. Trump offered visiting authors Diet Cokes, spent an average of about 90 minutes with each, and invited a few authors to stay for dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

These interviews are mostly on the record, ensuring Mr. Trump that he will be “quoted constantly over the next year.”

Then there is some insight on Mr. Trump’s inimitable personal style.

“Between the lines: Sources tell me Trump makes each author feel they’re getting something special. And some of them are: Many of the nuggets will definitely make news. But there appears to be quite a bit of overlap in the ‘scoops’ Trump is dishing out,” the Axios report explained.

SOME HELP FOR GOV. ABBOTT

Concerned about the ongoing humanitarian and security crisis on the southern U.S. border? Here’s some news you can use, courtesy of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“While securing the border is the federal government’s responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows. Texas is responding with the most robust and comprehensive border plan the nation has ever seen,” the governor noted in a recent statement, revealing he would use some $250 million of his state’s funds to shore up barriers between the U.S. and Mexico.

Mr. Abbott is also seeking donations from those who share his concerns. Interested? Here’s how to do just that. All information about donating to “Texas Border Wall Funding,” via mail-in checks or online by credit card, can be found at www.borderwall.texas.gov.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, will visit the Lone Star State’s border wall on June 30, at the behest of Mr. Abbott.

IT’S PRIMARY DAY IN THE BIG APPLE

“Gotham’s self-styled progressives are going to lose Tuesday’s Democratic mayoral primary, and they should be glad. The relentless chaos of the past few months shows that nobody cares about ‘progressive’ issues, like bike lanes or a higher minimum wage, when crime is rising — all they care about is order. Multiple polls show: Voters’ main issue in this race is public safety,” warns Nicole Gelinas, a New York Post columnist.

The news organization has released a new poll that found that 29% rank crime as their most important issue, nearly triple the second biggest ­issue, which was housing at 10%. The results mirror a Manhattan Institute poll showing that 52% of New Yorkers are worried about crime, Ms. Gelinas writes.

“The best thing for the city’s left wing is a closer-to-right-wing mayor (within the liberal New York context, of course),” she adds.

POLL DU JOUR

• 37% of U.S. adults think that, compared to 2017, America plays “a less important and less powerful role now as a world leader today”; 51% of Republicans, 42% of independents and 28% of Democrats agree.

• 21% of U.S. adults say it plays “about as important a role as a world leader as it did in 2017”; 23% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

• 22% agree that the U.S. plays “a more important and more powerful role now as a world leader today”; 10% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 41% of Democrats agree.

• 20% overall are “not sure”; 15% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted June 13-15.

• Helpful information to jharper@washingtontimes.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.