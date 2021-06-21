Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray on Monday repeated her call for the American flag to be updated, saying the current design “represents divisiveness and hate” in the post-Trump era.

In an op-ed last week, Ms. Gray argued that the American flag had been “hijacked” by the right-wing rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and that “like the Confederate, it is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect.”

In an interview with FOX 11 on Monday, she said the stars and stripes should be redesigned to represent all Americans.

“Why do we have to celebrate a flag that now represents divisiveness and hate?” she said.

“I shouldn’t have to salute it, I shouldn’t have to honor it, I shouldn’t have to pledge to it,” she said. “All I’m saying is let’s redesign the flag for the rest of us who aren’t a part of that tribe.”

Ms. Gray said the stripes on the flag should be “off-white,” and two stars should be added to include Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. She also wants the stars to vary in color to represent skin tones.

“We want to keep the red and the blue because the red stands for courage, the blue stands for vigilance, integrity and all these things,” she said. “And then there’s the white, which the Smithsonian says means purity. So, I’m saying, which I don’t think anyone can disagree with me on this, is that America is not exactly pure.”

