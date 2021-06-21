“The View” co-host Meghan McCain said President Biden, a Catholic, is doing “grave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country” for his support of abortion rights.

“If you are a devout Catholic as President Biden claims to be, abortion is a cardinal sin that can do great spiritual harm to you,” Ms. McCain said Monday morning.

Ms. McCain cited the president’s support for repealing the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for most abortions.

“As far as I’m concerned, abortion is murder, and that means the government-funding of killing of the unborn,” she said. “We have to, as pro-lifers, fight for the rights of the unborn, and that is a doctrine that’s as old as the Catholic Church itself.”

“He‘s walking a very fine line here,” she continued. “And ultimately all of these issues are literally life and death for Catholics, for devout Christians. And he‘s going to have to ultimately talk to his creator when his time comes, as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his personal faith.

“I believe that he‘s doing grave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country,” she added.

Ms. McCain‘s comments come after the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted 168-55 last week to move forward with a process that could deny the Holy Communion to pro-choice politicians.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.