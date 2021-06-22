Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are sounding the alarm on the Navy’s “divest-to-invest” strategy that they say is leaving the service vulnerable to a rising China.

Faced with tough budgetary decisions and with an eye toward threats of the future, the Navy has committed to decommissioning 15 ships and reduced its procurement by close to 9% to redirect funds toward research and development for future warfare capabilities. The plan is to divest in current capabilities and invest in future war tech.

Lawmakers and defense experts say the strategy has a poor track record and delays much-needed capabilities.

Furthermore, the plan comes just months after the outgoing commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Adm. Phil Davidson, testified before Congress that China could escalate to military conflict with the U.S. over Taiwan within the next six years — a significantly more rapid timeline than was previously considered.

Adm. Davidson’s successor, Adm. John Aquilino, echoed the remarks in May during his nomination hearing.

The budget moves give the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) a window to continue to build up in the near term as the U.S. divests to invest, which some lawmakers argue is a dangerous signal at a critical time in U.S.-China relations.

“President Biden’s proposed budget for the Navy sends an awful message to China and our adversaries and it puts the United States in a weakened position for years to come,” Rep. Mike Rogers, the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee, told The Washington Times. “The CCP now controls the largest army and navy in the world. It has more troops and more ships than the United States. Meanwhile, President Biden’s budget would reduce the size of our Navy at a critical time. It’s now up to Congress to provide our warfighters the resources necessary to deter, and if necessary, win a conflict against China.”

Rep. Elaine Luria, Virginia Democrat and former Navy surface warfare officer, delineated the situation when questioning Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday at a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

“It’s not prudent to decommission 15 ships in the next year when China could invade Taiwan in the very near term,” she said. “So I understand you were given a pretty s——y top-line by the administration, and specifically the Pentagon; you didn’t have a lot of good choices, but you did have choices.”

Policymakers have long known of China’s growing threat. But Adm. Davidson’s testimony served as a wake-up call that the threat of war with China could be closer than previously thought and that the Biden administration’s budget proposal does not reflect the urgency of the moment.

“What is remarkable with this budget this year is the fact that we have been several years into this realization, a bipartisan realization, and yet we still see and continue a persistent inclination to cut force structure, to cut budgets,” said Brent Sadler, a retired Navy captain and senior fellow for naval warfare and advanced technology at the Heritage Foundation.

“At the very time that we’ve had his consensus for several years, and real-world events keep reminding us that we need to wake up to this threat and actually start growing the military. Otherwise, our diplomacy becomes really just words and our influence diminishes precipitously,” he said.

The Pentagon’s budget request of $715 billion is up just 1.6% over last year, largely viewed as a reduction when factoring for inflation. The Navy’s share of nearly $212 billion is up just 1.8% year-over-year and also trails inflation.

China’s defense spending has grown rapidly over the past two decades, increasing sixfold from an estimated $41.2 billion in 2000 to $244.9 billion in 2020, according to a study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

While the U.S. far exceeds China in terms of defense spending, China consistently invests in its military at a staggering pace. CSIS reported in March that China’s National People’s Congress announced a 6.8% increase in its 2021 defense budget.

While China’s spending specifically allocated for its navy is less clear, there is little doubt that China has aggressively pursued modernizing its warships since the mid-1990s. China recently surpassed the U.S. to become the largest navy in the world, maintaining 360 battle force ships compared to the U.S.’s approximately 297.

The Office of Naval Intelligence projects that China will reach 425 battle force ships by 2030.

The Biden administration has acknowledged the threat China poses. During his confirmation hearing, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin deemed China to be a ‘pacing threat.’ He highlighted the communist country’s ascendancy to become the U.S’s top threat.

Mr. Austin traveled to the region for his first trip abroad once confirmed. In March, the administration announced the formation of a China Task Force to assess Defense Department policies in response to China.

Some lawmakers argue the numbers do not reflect the administration’s espoused focus on China.

“I was optimistic that the president would hear that rhetoric from the secretary and turn it into action. But I was being naïve. Rather than keeping pace with the threat from China, the President’s budget would let them lap us,” Mr. Rogers, Alabama Republican, said at a recent hearing on the Navy budget.

The big question hanging over the divest-to-invest strategy is what impact it will have on the Navy’s force structure in the near term and the Navy’s industrial base in the long term.

The Biden administration’s case for decommissioning 15 ships is to save on operational costs for keeping aging platforms at sea. But with the proposed reduction to the procurement budget, the Navy would add only eight new battle force ships.

For years the Navy has been inching toward a 355 ship goal enacted by congress under the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act — a response, in part, to China’s growing navy. The Navy has not had 355 ships in its fleet since 1996 and will experience a net decline in ships under the proposed budget.

Adm. Gilday said at a recent House Armed Services Committee hearing that the 355 ship goal was predicated on an assumption of 4.1% top-line growth over 10 years. The Navy later released an adjusted force posture which replaced the 355-ship goal with a new goal of between 321 and 372 ships.

“As I’ve said many times, and as many of my colleagues have echoed today, you know, we’re looking at this battle force 2045, a plan that’s far off, a 355 ship goal that we’re never going to get to when we decommission more ships every year than we actually build and it causes a great concern because I think there’s an urgency,” Ms. Luria said during the hearing. “I mean, what are we going to do in 2025 to counter this threat?”

The reduction in procurement also calls for the cancellation of a destroyer that was part of a multi-year contract, for which the Navy will incur a $33 million penalty.

Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, told Mr. Austin during a Senate Appropriations Committee last week that the decision to cancel the planned destroyer procurement would not only set the Navy back in hitting its goal of 355 ships, it would also have lasting impacts on the industrial base needed to build ships in the future.

“We only have two yards that build the large surface combatants,” she said. “And Bath Iron Works in Maine has hired 3,000 additional shipbuilders since 2018. It’s working quickly to improve its productivity to reach two ships per year build rate, and it has a hot production line that is getting more efficient by the day. But if this budget passes, BIW is rushing toward a workload cliff that will lead to loss of jobs, reverse the productivity gains and weaken the industrial base. So, that’s the other point that I would ask that you think about the importance of that productivity.”

Mr. Austin responded: “We have the dominant Naval force on the face of the planet. It has been so in the past. It is so now. It will remain so going forward. And I agree with you that 355 ships is a good goal to shoot for and I want to make sure that we have the right mix of capabilities. Size matters, but capabilities also matter.”

Others argue that the Navy simply does not have the track record to back the strategy.

“You see the same message over in the DoD budget and the Navy budget. And it’s quite surprising to me,” Mr. Sadler said. “This return to divest to invest and there’s no good track record. The DoD has never done this well. It has always, rather than divest to invest, has always been divest to reduce. It has never worked the other way. And to assume that this time will be different is a bit of a fantasy. “

An important question looming over the discussion is how much time the U.S. has to respond to China’s buildup.

When pressed, Adm. Gilday seemed to walk back the immediacy of the threat described by Adm. Davidson and Adm. Aquilino in March.

“I think the keyword that he used was could,” he said when asked by Mr. Rogers from Alabama. “And I think that potential always exists and I think we have to be ready any given day for everything.”

Gen. Mark Milley also has reigned his alarms about China.

“I think China has a ways to go to develop the actual, no-kidding capability to conduct military operations to cease, through military means, the entire island of Taiwan, if they wanted to do that,” he recently told Senate appropriators. “Secondly is intent. … I think that there’s little intent right now, or motivation, [for China] to do it militarily. There’s no reason to do it militarily, and they know that. So, I think right now the probability is probably low in the immediate, near-term future. But I do think it is a core national interest of China to unite Taiwan.”

Still, the threat of a military engagement in the near term persists.

“This gets to the fundamental dilemma that you’re hearing expressed on both sides with regards to the overall budget,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican on the Armed Services Committee. “We seem to be punting a larger Navy into the future on a 2045 timeline when we need to be planning around a 2025 timeline. And we need to be resourcing it correctly.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.