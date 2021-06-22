The U.S. Department of Justice is planning to launch firearms tracking strike forces in five large cities to combat rising violent crime.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Tuesday that the strike forces will be sent to “particularly significant gun trafficking corridors” in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C.

“The central focus is on supporting local communities to prevent, investigate and prosecute violent crime,” Ms. Monaco said during a virtual Police Executive Research Forum Town Hall.

The initiative comes as several cities nationwide are seeing a nearly 30% hike in homicides compared to the same time last year, which ended with record-high homicide rates, according to FBI data.

Regional U.S. attorneys will coordinate the cross-jurisdictional task forces with local and state law enforcement agencies and the Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol and Firearms.

They will focus on “where the guns are originating, where they’re used in violent crime, where they’re transiting, and going after the entire network,” Ms. Monaco said.

Tuesday’s news builds on President Biden’s Violent Crime Reduction Initiative, unveiled last month.

Justice Department officials will join the president Wednesday for another crime-fighting announcement.

