Former President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with two of his Supreme Court appointees on Monday, chiding Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett for upholding the Affordable Care Act after its legality was challenged by Republican-led states.

“I am very disappointed. I fought very hard for them, but I was very disappointed with a number of their rulings,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with “Real America’s Voice.”

But the former president said he didn’t regret the nominations.

“Second-guessing does no good, but I was disappointed with a number of rulings that they made,” Mr. Trump added.

Last week, the Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act in a 7-2 ruling, saying the conservative states challenging the health care law did not show sufficient injury to strike down any part of Obamacare.

Republicans have tried repeatedly and unsuccessfully to repeal the health care overhaul after the justices, led by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., upheld its individual mandate as a tax in 2012 — a prod to get healthy people to have insurance.

Conservatives had hoped the law might have been dismantled by the court’s 6-3 conservative majority, which includes Trump appointee Justice Neil M. Gorsuch.

