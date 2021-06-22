The White House vowed that President Biden won’t stop pushing a rewrite of the nation’s election laws despite the expected demise Tuesday of the Democrat’s voting rights bill.

The bill, which is set to fall to a Republican filibuster, was a top priority for congressional Democrats and Mr. Biden, though some liberal activists have faulted him for not fighting hard enough for the legislation.

“It will be the fight of his presidency, long past today,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. “This has been a fight he’s been battling through the course of his career when he was in the Senate.”

Ms. Psaki said the president will launch a full-court press on the issue using “the bully pulpit but also every lever in government to continue to advocate for moving it forward.”

The administration’s pledge comes as the Senate takes up a sweeping overhaul of election laws, including easing voter ID requirements and expanding mail-in voting.

It also would revamp campaign finance laws, create automatic voter registration and expand access to early and absentee voting.

The measure would also limit states’ ability to remove people from voter rolls and increase federal funds for election security.

Republicans have mounted stiff opposition to the legislation, blasting it as a federal take over of state-controlled elections. They have blasted the bill as government overreach.

In the Senate, which is split 50-50 between the parties, the Democrats don’t have the ten Republican votes they need for the legislation to survive a filibuster.

