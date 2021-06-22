New York City mayoral election front-runner Eric Adams broke down in tears Tuesday as he voted in Brooklyn and vowed to “stop the betrayals” that afflicted his mother, who died at the height of the campaign.

“I never had the time to mourn,” Mr. Adams said, wiping his face in Brooklyn after casting his ballot with his son, Jordan.

He said his mom suffered from poor health care while working multiple jobs to support her six children.

“Now, all these years later her son walked into a polling place and he placed her grandson’s hand on his name to run to be the mayor of the city of New York and finally stop the betrayals,” Mr. Adams said. “That’s what this is about.”

A top rival, former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, received a bouquet of roses from sanitation workers during roll call at the Manhattan 12 District Garage, while Andrew Yang greeted voters in Hell’s Kitchen as part of an around-the-clock campaign schedule that features a “Yangatron” van and impromptu dancing.

Voters are hitting the polls Tuesday to pick a mayor who can lift New York City out of its COVID-19 doldrums by resuscitating the economy and restoring public order.

Though only a primary election, the winning Democrat from an eight-person field all but assured to succeed term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio in the liberal city.

Voters will brave rain showers Tuesday, but results of the election may not be known for weeks as the city debuts a ranked-choice voting system that could play out into July.

Mr. Yang developed a national brand in a 2020 presidential bid marked by a devoted fan base and pitch for a universal basic income, though Mr. Adams — a former police captain and Brooklyn Borough president — is the presumptive front-runner in a race that’s centered on concerns about crime and public safety.

Ms. Garcia surged in the latter stages of the race and appeals to voters who want a mayor who knows the basics of running a city, like picking up the trash, while former City Hall lawyer Maya Wiley consolidated the left wing with endorsements from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren but could fall short of the coalition needed to win.

Former federal housing secretary Shaun Donovan, city Comptroller Scott M. Stringer, former Wall Street executive Raymond J. McGuire and former nonprofit executive Dianne Morales round out the Democratic field.

The final days of the race were marked by rancor.

Mr. Yang and Ms. Garcia campaigned together in the final days of the campaign, hoping to knock down support for Mr. Adams as New York City uses a ranked-choice primary for the first time.

Mr. Adams accused them of trying to suppress votes and bar a person of color from getting in office, prompting a rebuke from Ms. Wiley, who said Mr. Adams‘ charges were misplaced and that ranked-choice empowered voters.

Mr. Yang said the last thing New York needs is a leader who will play the race card in the face of challenges. Yet he also raised eyebrows with comments he made Monday about the mentally ill.

“We need to get them the care that they need, but that will also supercharge our economic recovery because we all see these mentally ill people on our streets and subways, and you know who else sees them? Tourists. And then they don’t come back, and they tell their friends, ‘Don’t go to New York City,’” Mr. Yang told radio show host John Catsimatidis. “We’re never going to get our jobs back and our economy back if we don’t get the mentally ill people who are on our streets in a better environment.”

An Ipsos poll released Monday showed Mr. Adams leading as the first choice of 28%, followed by Mr. Yang with 20%, Ms. Garcia with 15% and Ms. Wiley at 13%.

Fernando Mateo, a restaurateur, and Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels street-patrol organization, are duking it out on the GOP side but are not considered strong contenders to become mayor.

Given that backdrop, voters are likely to select a moderate Democrat to help the city navigate its uncertain future.

“It is entirely possible that in the nation’s most progressive city the most conservative candidate will prevail. If so, there is a cautionary tale for Democrats nationally that progressivism is a niche presence among Democratic voters. If the election of Joe Biden didn’t make that point, chances are tomorrow’s winner will underscore it,” said Ross Baker, a politics professor at Rutgers University.

The most populous city in America is trying to regain its mojo after a pandemic that killed more than 30,000 city residents, shuttered museums and performing spaces and reshuffled office work in a city known for its bridge-and-tunnel commuters.

Broadway is staging a fall comeback, while the new Moynihan Train Hall near Pennsylvania Station provides a showpiece of what’s possible with some investment in city renewal. But the city faces a long recovery and public-safety concerns, with overall crime rising 22% in May compared to May 2020 and driven by a big spike in robberies.

Mr. Adams said the issue of crime hit especially close to him last weekend when he was visiting a family whose children had been shot at by gang members. At the same moment, one of his campaign staffers was stabbed in an unrelated incident.

Mr. Yang said the city is in “crisis.”

Despite the stakes, the mayoral contest lacks the sizzle-and-pop of past elections that featured colorful personalities like Ed Koch or headline-name reformers like Rudolph W. Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg.

“The NYC election is like watching semi-pro baseball: the game is recognizable and competently played but you can’t tell the players without a scorecard,” Mr. Baker said. “These are people whose names are recognizable only after prompting.”

Early voting began June 12 and ended Sunday, with 191,000 people casting votes during that span, and polls will be open until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The city’s primary used to be held in September, so voters had to adjust to the new timeframe in addition to the ranked-choice system.

Voters can select up to five candidates, ranking them in order of preference. If no candidate wins the majority — no one is expected to on Election Night — the ranked choices kick in. The candidate who received the fewest top-choice votes will be eliminated, and their votes will be redistributed to their second-choice candidates.

The elections board will run a ranked-choice analysis on June 29, using only votes that were cast in person. On July 6, the board will conduct another round of ranked-choice analysis that includes all absentee ballots counted as of that date.

The rankings analysis will be run every subsequent Tuesday until a winner is declared.

Voters don’t have to vote for more than one candidate but ranking up to five candidates allows them to extend their influence and give them a better shot at getting a mayor they can stomach.

⦁ Dave Boyer contributed to this story.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.