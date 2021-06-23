The Supreme Court‘s recent ruling on Obamacare has quickly reverberated across the legal landscape, with the administration rushing to tell lower courts to shut down red-state challenges to President Biden’s immigration policies.

The justices, in a 7-2 ruling last week, said Texas and fellow GOP-led states couldn’t show enough of a burden from Obamacare to be able to sue. There are simply too many other factors at play to be able to trace the harms Texas said it faced back directly to the 2010 health law, the court‘s majority said.

Within hours of that ruling, the Justice Department filed notices in courts from Texas to Arizona arguing the same principle applies to cases where those states are challenging President Biden’s immigration policies.

In each case, the states say the costs of illegal immigration fall on them, so they bear enough harm to have standing to sue if more illegal immigrants would end up within their borders thanks to Biden decisions.

The Justice Department said the new ruling undercuts that.

“Costs that the States incur because of state, federal, or constitutional requirements — such as the obligation to provide community supervision pursuant to a state criminal sentence, medical care to indigents under Medicaid laws, or education services to school-age noncitizens under the Fourteenth Amendment — are not fairly traceable to the policies that the States challenge,” the Justice Department lawyers wrote in their filing in Arizona.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich replied almost immediately with his own brief saying the feds were grasping.

He said there’s no question about the causality of Arizona’s harms: Federal officers are not deporting felons with deportation orders, so it falls on Arizona to “incur community supervision cost.”

“But for the interim guidance, hundreds of aliens with criminal convictions and final orders of removal would be deported,” the attorney general said.

Red-state attorneys general have also filed lawsuits over Mr. Biden’s energy, climate change and tax policies, and some of those could face similar arguments from the Justice Department.

The Times asked the department for a list of cases where filings have already been made but the department declined to talk about those public records.

The question of whether states have standing to sue over federal policies has been a major legal debate for decades.

The Supreme Court had seemed to open the floodgates with a 2007 decision that found Massachusetts could sue the federal government over prospective damage from global warming.

In recent years, state entities were granted standing to sue to stop both Obama-era and Trump-era immigration policies.

One federal judge in Texas earlier this year already ruled that state had standing in an immigration case, based on the costs it incurs from illegal immigration.

Last week’s decision also involved Texas, which had sued arguing the 2010 health law was unconstitutional. Texas said it was injured, and therefore had standing to sue, because the health law meant more people were signing up for and using medical services and the state had to pay for many of them.

Led by Justice Stephen G. Breyer, the high court said the GOP-led states that sued never proved that connection. The case was California v. Texas.

Without standing, states will have a harder time trying to derail federal policies.

In the near term, that would blunt efforts by GOP-led states to try to hinder Mr. Biden, but it could also hurt blue states that would try to hinder a future Republican chief executive.

Bradford Mank, a professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Law, said it’s usually difficult to say how a high court ruling on standing will affect other cases.

He said he does expect the Biden administration to try to use the new ruling to shoot down state challenges.

“I expect some lower court judges will rely on California v. Texas to dismiss immigration challenges if they are sympathetic to the Biden administration’s policies. But I think that Arizona and Montana’s standing arguments would still probably prevail with the current Supreme Court,” he said.

“A future Supreme Court with more appointees by Democratic presidents might use California v. Texas to narrow the ability of states to sue the federal government. But standing doctrine is complicated and can be manipulated to either deny or grant standing as the Supreme Court chooses to do in a particular case,” he said.

Paul Nolette, who studies state lawsuits against the federal government, said last week’s ruling was limited to the specific facts of the health case, and he doubted they would be repeated.

Mr. Nolette, who serves as chair of the political science department at Marquette University, said the new decision does supply more ammunition to the federal government, but there are still plenty of other precedents finding states did have standing — including a 2019 case where the Supreme Court ruled New York had standing to sue over another immigration matter, Mr. Trump’s attempt to add a citizenship question to the full 2020 census.

“If the courts don’t want to hear a case, they might invoke standing problems to dismiss it. If they do want to hear a case, then they will accept that standing exists,” he said.

Christopher Hajec, director of litigation at the Immigration Reform Law Institute, which has filed briefs backing states in the immigration cases, said the states should still have standing because it’s easy to draw a direct line from the Biden policies to more illegal immigrants, which means more costs for states.

“The injury from the illegality is clear in the immigration cases,” he said.

Arizona calculated its costs include jail time, at $70 a day, for migrants who end up behind bars; the expense of recovering dozens of dead bodies of migrants and medical costs.

Just one hospital, the Yuma Regional Medical Center, delivers more than $1 million worth of care — never reimbursed — to illegal immigrants each year.

