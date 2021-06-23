President Biden on Wednesday nominated Cindy McCain, the widow of former Sen. John McCain, to be ambassador to the United Nations’ food and agriculture program.

If confirmed, Ms. McCain will serve as an envoy to the program, which is based in Rome.

Ms. McCain, a longtime Republican, supported Mr. Biden’s candidacy during the Democratic National Convention last summer. During her speech, she highlighted the three-decade friendship between her husband and Mr. Biden.

John McCain, Arizona Republican, and Mr. Biden served in the Senate for several years together.

The critical endorsement helped Mr. Biden in November to become the first Democrat to carry Arizona since President Clinton in 1996.

Ms. McCain has worked to combat hunger and human trafficking in her role as chair of the McCain Institute. During her husband’s 2008 presidential campaign, she visited wounded soldiers in the country of Georgia as part of the U.N’s World Food Program.

