A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a major interstate in the District of Columbia Wednesday, injuring five people and shutting down the highway.

D.C. officials said DC-295 in Northeast and is expected to remain closed in both directions until 10 p.m. Thursday. Access for local residents is allowed, but others are asked to avoid the area.

Chris Geldart, the city’s deputy mayor for public safety, said during a press conference that a car collision or overloaded truck may have caused the bridge to collapse just before noon. He said the five people who were injured were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Chunks of concrete and other debris were strewn across the highway Wednesday afternoon. The bridge was lying atop the truck, which was leaking diesel fuel along the roadway, officials said.

There were no recent reports of structural concerns about the bridge, and it was last inspected by officials in February, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

