Enthusiasm for President Biden appears to be cooling in the Hawkeye State, said a poll released Tuesday.

“Biden’s approval rating among Iowans is underwater six months into his term in office, with 43% approving of the job he is doing and 52% disapproving,” said the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

“That’s a reversal from the last time the question was asked. In March, by a narrow margin, more Iowans approved of the job Biden, a Democrat, was doing as president (47%) than disapproved (44%),” the state’s largest newspaper said.

Mr. Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was the only issue that garnered a positive rating for the president, winning approval from 53% of the respondents. The remaining responses were tepid at best, and sometimes downright dismal.

The poll found that a mere 29% of Iowans approved of Mr. Biden’s efforts on immigration, 35% approved his work in criminal justice, 40% gave him good marks on the economy and 45% on infrastructure issues.

“The percentage of Iowans who say the nation is on the wrong track has risen to 59%, up from 51% in March, while 31% say the nation is heading in the right direction. That’s down from 38% in March. Ten percent say they are not sure,” the poll analysis said.

“Just 4% of Republicans say the nation is headed in the right direction, while 92% say it’s on the wrong track. For Democrats, 69% say things are headed in the right direction, and 20% say they’re on the wrong track. For independents, the breakdown is 26% right direction, 59% wrong track,” the analysis said.

Former President Trump carried the state in November’s election over Mr. Biden with 53.1% of the state vote.

The poll of 807 Iowa adults was conducted June 13-16 by Selzer & Co. with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

