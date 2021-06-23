Vice President Kamala Harris finally will visit the southern border Friday, three months after President Biden tapped her to handle the crisis of surging illegal migration, according to a report.

Ms. Harris will make a stop in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, Politico reported, citing sources familiar with the trip. She is expected to be accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Republicans and some Democrats have slammed Ms. Harris for failing to visit the border to witness the migration problems firsthand.

She dismissed such a visit as a “grand gesture,” but later said under increasing criticism that she would make the trip eventually.

The vice president traveled to Mexico and Guatemala earlier this month to address the “root causes” of illegal migration with leaders of those countries.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.