Actor Michael B. Jordan has vowed to rename his new rum brand after critics like rapper Nicki Minaj said it was “offensive” to Caribbean people.

“I just wanna say on behalf of myself and my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love and respect) and hoped to celebrate and shine a positive light on,” Mr. Jordan wrote in an Instagram story Monday, USA Today reported.

The “Creed” star recently launched his rum brand under the name J’Ouvert, pronounced “jou-vay,” after the festival held annually as part of Carnival in the Caribbean.

Critics accused Mr. Jordan, who grew up in New Jersey, of cultural appropriation. Ms. Minaj, who is Trinidadian, posted a message saying the festival has ties to emancipation from slavery originating in Trinidad and Tobago.

“I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive — but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper,” Ms. Minaj wrote.

Mr. Jordan apologized in his statement, saying he was “in the process” of renaming the brand.

“Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning and engaging in countless community conversations,” he wrote. “I hear you and want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize and look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.