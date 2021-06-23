Olympics organizers said Wednesday they will ban alcohol at the Summer Games in Tokyo, delivering the latest check on an event that’s usually marked by crowds and celebrations.

Tokyo Olympics President Seiko Hashimoto said Asahi Breweries, a key sponsor of the games, agreed with the decision, which comes amid a public outcry over earlier comments that suggested alcohol could be allowed.

Booze sales around Tokyo have been restricted at times to avoid social mingling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Following experts’ advice, the organizing committee decided against selling and drinking alcohol drinks at the venues so as to prevent spread of infections,” Ms. Hashimoto said.

The move puts another restriction on the event set to kick off in one month after a one-year delay due to the coronavirus.

Organizers banned foreign fans and decided to allow up to 10,000 Japanese fans into venues.

Athletes will be tested regularly and organizers accepted doses from Pfizer-BioNTech to help vaccinate participants.

