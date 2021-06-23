Tom Perez, who most recently led the Democratic National Committee, has announced he is running for governor of Maryland.

“My mentor Ted Kennedy always told me “civil rights is the unfinished business of America,’” Mr. Perez said Wednesday in an email to supporters. “That lesson guided me for my entire career in public service fighting for civil rights and working people.

“And it’s why I’m officially announcing my campaign to be your next governor — I want to build a Maryland that lives by the rule: We all succeed when we all succeed,” he said.

Mr. Perez spent the past four years as chairman of the Democratic National Committee, helping the party flip control of the House and the Senate and put President Biden in the White House.

He previously served as U.S. labor secretary and as an assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“I want to build a Maryland where the sky is the limit for everyone, where your ZIP code does not determine your destiny,” Mr. Perez told the Baltimore Sun ahead of his campaign launch Wednesday.

Mr. Perez is the ninth Democrat to enter the race and is seeking to replace Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is barred from running because of term limits.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.