First Ohio, then Florida.

Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his second campaign-style rally of the 2022 election cycle is set for July 3 in Florida.

The event is being billed as a “45 Fest” and will be held at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.

It will double as a July 4th celebration and is shaping up to have a traveling Trump-A-Palooza roadshow feel to it featuring music, concession stands and merchandise giveaways.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to headline a list of speakers. The night will close out with a fireworks show.

Mr. Trump’s first campaign-style rally of the year is set for this weekend in Ohio, where he plans to highlight what he sees as President Biden’s failures and urge voters to rally around Max Miller’s bid to unseat fellow Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez in the primary election.

Mr. Gonzalez, a two-term member of Congress and former Ohio State University football player, was among the 10 House Republicans that voted to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

