President Biden‘s legislative agenda has stalled in the face of stiff GOP opposition and, more troubling for the White House, growing divisions among Democrats on Capitol Hill.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer managed to hold his Democrats together for the failed attempt to keep alive a massive rewrite of America’s election laws. But the unity among Democrats, many of whom harbored misgivings about the election bill, stemmed from their knowing it wouldn’t survive the GOP filibuster.

Congress missed Mr. Biden‘s May 25 deadline to pass a racial-justice overhaul of policing in the U.S. Lawmakers’ negotiations trudged forward and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the GOP lead in the talks, said Wednesday that a deal was in sight.

Still, any agreement would have a ways to go to win approval from the White House and enough Democrats and Republicans to pass.

Another top priority for Mr. Biden, a big-spending infrastructure bill, is being negotiated with a bipartisan group of 20 lawmakers nearing a $953 billion deal, which is less than half of the $2.3 trillion package Mr. Biden originally proposed.

The deal, which negotiators are calling a “framework,” still has a long way to go to clear Congress and plenty of disagreement among lawmakers of both parties over its size and how to pay for it.

The resistance includes Democrats who oppose a bipartisan deal and those who refuse to ram it through the Senate without Republican votes.

Divisions in the party are not new, though they were papered over for the past four years when Democrats unanimously opposed everything associated with former President Donald Trump.

“There is nothing Democrats love more than to fight amongst ourselves. You could give us the White House, every seat on the Supreme Court, and 500 seats in the Congress and we would find something to complain about,” said Colin Strother, a Democratic strategist. “There is always a struggle between incremental, targeted reform and outright revolution.”

The reality of trying to advance a liberal agenda and keep members in line is one that Democratic leaders have been staring at since winning narrow majorities in the House and Senate last year.

In the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has labored to keep her Democratic Caucus united while the Squad and other far-left members pull the party toward socialism.

In the Senate, which is split 50-50 between the parties, the situation is particularly tenuous. Since most bills require 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, Mr. Biden needs the support of at least 10 Republicans and all 50 Democrats to score legislative wins.

“Regardless of who the players are or who the president is or the Republican and Democratic leaders are, it’s a challenge,” said former Senate Republican leader Trent Lott of Mississippi, who led a tied Senate in the early-2000s. “But Democrats have their problems with moderate senators and some progressives, although you could say they’re more socialist than anything else, who make the situation more complicated.”

Such complications were evident during the fight over electoral reform.

The Democrats’ bill, known as the “For the People Act,” died this week in a GOP filibuster.

The bill would have overridden state laws to mandate automatic voter registration, expanded vote-by-mail and instituted public financing of campaigns.

Republicans called it a “power grab” by Democrats. Democrats said it was a vital response to restrictive new voting laws in GOP-run state, measures Democrats said will suppress the Black vote.

The White House vowed that the bill’s demise wouldn’t be the last word.

“This fight is not over,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The bill didn’t have a chance of surviving a filibuster, which made it easy for skeptical Democrat Senators to vote for it.

The far-left wing of the party is pressuring Senate Democrats to blow up the filibuster to allow them to force through their agenda, including the election bill, climate change measures, tax hikes and an expansion of social welfare programs.

It would need the support of all 50 Senate Democrats to change the rules. But moderate Democrats, most notably Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, refused to support the move.

“It’s no secret that I oppose eliminating the Senate‘s 60-vote threshold,” Ms. Sinema wrote in a recent Washington Post op-ed. “If anyone expected me to reverse my position because my party now controls the Senate, they should know that my approach to legislating in Congress is the same whether in the minority or majority.”

Other Senate Democrats more quietly oppose it.

The political terrain also has become increasingly treacherous for Mr. Biden‘s infrastructure plan, which is bogged down in a multibillion-dollar deal being negotiated by a group of moderates from both parties.

Meanwhile, progressives are threatening to derail a bipartisan deal that trims too much of the original $2.3 trillion package and its major climate change initiates.

“No climate, no deal,” said Sen. Edward J. Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat and the author of the Green New Deal.

Progressives hope that by threatening to withhold support for the bipartisan deal they can receive a guarantee from leadership to push through a “climate infrastructure” bill via budget reconciliation. The process allows spending bills to pass the Senate with a simple majority of 51 votes.

“We have made our position clear, that the possibility of a bipartisan deal depends on a commitment to move forward on reconciliation,” said Sen. Brian Schatz, Hawaii Democrat.

The problem, however, is that to secure a commitment on moving a climate-centered reconciliation bill, all 50 Democrats are needed.

Such an outcome is unlikely given Mr. Manchin and Ms. Sinema’s lead in drafting the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

“To say that one’s being held hostage to the other that doesn’t seem to be fair to me, but they’re going to make those decisions,” Mr. Manchin said.

Complicating matters, there’s no guarantee of support for a bipartisan deal beyond the 10 Democrats and 11 Republicans involved in the talks.

Sen. John Barrasso, Wyoming Republican, argued that his party would only support a deal that meets strict criteria.

“It has to be true infrastructure, it has to be paid for, and it can’t touch the [Trump-era tax cuts],” said Mr. Barrasso, who serves as chairman of the Senate Republican Conference. “If we can get that done then a lot of people will be supportive.”

It is unclear if Mr. Biden will accept those red lines. The White House pulled out of an early iteration of the bipartisan infrastructure talks after Republicans refused to support hiking corporate and income taxes.

Mr. Lott, who as majority leader cut several major deals with President Bill Clinton, said Mr. Biden‘s problems stemmed not only from party disunity, but also a deficit of leadership.

“The main thing that is missing, and this is where I could get in trouble, is leadership,” Mr. Lott said. “It all begins at the White House. We haven’t had the kind of leadership we needed for [at least] nine years now … and the leadership that we’re dealing with now, it ain’t gonna change until they change.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.