President Biden said Thursday federal resources are available to Florida officials dealing with the partial collapse of a condo tower in suburban Miami that killed at least one person and injured at least 10 others.

“We are on top of it,” Mr. Biden said at a press conference to celebrate striking a deal with senators on his infrastructure plan.

Mr. Biden said he’s waiting for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare an emergency so he can send federal resources to help residents and survivors.

“We are ready to move federal resources immediately if, in fact, we are asked for it,” Mr. Biden said.

He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is already at the site of the collapse, looking at what officials need.

Firefighters and first responders were on the scene and dogs trained to sniff out people were sifting through the wreckage in Surfside, Florida.

First responders answered a call at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday and discovered a section of the 12-story, 136-unit Champlain Towers South had collapsed.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman told CNN that at least 51 people remain unaccounted for.

