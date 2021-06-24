President Biden says the prospect of patriots taking on a future tyrannical government in the U.S. would be grim unless they procured “F-15s and nuclear weapons.”

The Democrat roiled viewers on Tuesday while making the comments in conjunction with his calls for more stringent gun control.

“Those who say the blood of patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government — well, the tree of liberty has not been watered with the blood of patriots,” Mr. Biden said. “What’s happened is that there have never been — if you want to, think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.”

Second Amendment supporters were encouraged to think of the right to bear arms as a right to hunt — with limits.

“No one needs to have a weapon that can fire over 30, 40, 50, even up to 100 rounds, unless you think the deer are wearing Kevlar vests or something,” Mr. Biden said.

BIDEN: “No one needs to have a weapon that can fire over 30, 40, 50, even up to 100 rounds, unless you think the deer are wearing kevlar vests or something.” pic.twitter.com/OolKTXiDuL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2021

His comments quickly trended on social media.

A sampling of Twitter responses on The Daily Caller’s feed include:

“The most violent and crime-ridden cities are under the Democratic government, they are the cities with the highest gun restrictions.”

“Vast majority of shootings are with handguns but just ignore that. It’s not the weapon it’s who is holding it.”

“[The] Second Amendment wasn’t written for hunting it was to protect the people from tyrants like yourself @JoeBiden.”

“You don’t need a legal AR-15 to kill people. This happened in Chicago on Juneteenth and the mainstream media won’t report it because of the narrative.”

Regardless, Mr. Biden insisted that it was time to take proactive gun control measures.

“The Second Amendment from the day it was passed limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own,” he said. “You couldn’t buy a cannon.”

BIDEN: “Those who say the blood of Patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government… If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.” pic.twitter.com/BDawoxvMcd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2021

