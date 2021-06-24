The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday extended the eviction moratorium for another 30 days.

The moratorium, scheduled to expire on June 30, now will extend through July 31 to prevent the eviction of tenants who are unable to make their rent payments.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the CDC said in a statement.

An estimated 4 million adults who are late on rent reported they could be at “imminent risk of eviction,” according to the CDC’s extension order, citing a Census Household Pulse Survey from March.

This extension is intended to be the final one, the CDC said. The CDC previously has extended the eviction moratorium four other times.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.