House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed on Thursday to block any infrastructure package until the Senate passed a “human infrastructure” package, filled with liberal priorities like job training for felons and combating climate change, along party lines if necessary.

“Let me be really clear on this: we will not take up a bill in the House until the Senate passes the bipartisan bill and a reconciliation bill,” said the California Democrat. “If there is no bipartisan bill, then we’ll just go when the Senate passes a reconciliation bill.”

The remarks came shortly before a group of 21 senators met with President Biden at the White House and reached a tentative deal on a nearly $1 trillion public works package. Earlier this week, the group agreed to a tentative “framework” after meeting with senior members of the administration’s domestic policy team.

Although few details have been released, the proposal would spread out spending on roads, bridges and other public projects over the next five to eight years. Of the sum, more than $550 billion comes from new revenue sources that have yet to be made public.

The package, however, focuses exclusively on conventional infrastructure, like upgrading the nation’s roads and bridges. While it does include money for deploying electric vehicle charging stations, it is significantly more narrow than the initial $2.3 trillion Mr. Biden proposed earlier this year.

Progressives argue that Democrats should not give up on a larger package that includes both “hard” infrastructure, like upgrades to the nation’s transportation systems, and social welfare and climate change spending.

As such, progressives are demanding a guarantee that if they back the bipartisan deal, all 50 Senate Democrats will agree to pass a second package via budget reconciliation. The process allows spending bills to pass the Senate with a simple majority of 51 votes.

“I’m hopeful that we would have a bipartisan bill. I think it would be really important to demonstrate the bipartisanship that has always been a hallmark of our infrastructure legislation,” said Mrs. Pelosi. “But we’re not going down the path unless we all go down the path together.”

Mrs. Pelosi’s pledge underscores the troubles Mr. Biden‘s agenda faces in a Congress narrowly controlled by Democrats.

The situation is particularly tenuous in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between the parties. In that chamber, most bills require 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. This means Mr. Biden needs the support of at least 10 Republicans and all 50 Democrats to score a legislative victory.

