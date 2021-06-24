Former President Trump‘s attorney Rudolph Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in the state of New York.

A 33-page order from the Supreme Court of the State of New York said Mr. Giuliani, a former prosecutor and mayor of New York, violated rules of professional conduct with his advocacy of claims Mr. Trump was cheated of victory in the 2020 presidential election.

He was admitted to practice law in New York in 1969.

“There is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump‘s failed effort at reelection in 2020,” the order read. “These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client.”

The court concluded Mr. Giuliani‘s conduct threatens the “public interest.”

Mr. Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

