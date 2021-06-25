GLENARDEN, Md. (AP) — One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting late Thursday at a mall in Maryland, police said.

Video from news outlets late Thursday showed a large police presence near the Silver Diner at Woodmore Towne Centre in Glenarden.

Prince George’s County police tweeted that its department is assisting Glenarden police in the investigation.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or whether a suspect was in custody.

Glenarden is a city located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Washington, D.C.

