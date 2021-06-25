LOS ANGELES (AP) — A robbery early Friday in a wealthy Hollywood Hills neighborhood erupted in an exchange of gunfire that killed one suspect and wounded three victims and another suspect, Los Angeles police said.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. on Blue Jay Way, said Officer Jeffrey Lee, a police headquarters spokesman. The area has narrow winding streets lined with multimillion-dollar homes.

Two men were outside a residence when they were approached by two men wearing ski masks who made the victims lie down on the ground and took property from them, Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters.

A security guard came out of a residence and there was an exchange of gunfire that struck the guard, the two victims on the ground and the two robbers, who fled in a car with a waiting getaway driver, she said.

Police stopped the car at an intersection on the border of Beverly Hills. One suspect was pronounced dead there and another was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Lee said.

The security guard was hospitalized in critical condition and the other two victims were in stable condition, Lee said.

Identities were not immediately released.

