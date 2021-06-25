On a visit to the Pentagon Friday ahead of a critical meeting with President Biden, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani rejected dire predictions that his government may collapse months after the last American combat troops leave the country.

On Friday, a seemingly confident Mr. Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan‘s High Council for National Reconciliation met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.

He smiled when asked about reported U.S. intelligence estimates that the radical Islamist Taliban insurgency may be back in charge in Kabul within six months after U.S. and foreign troops leave in September.

“There have been many such predictions and they have all turned out false,” Mr. Ghani said as reporters were hustled out of the conference room.

Mr. Austin insisted that the U.S. remains “deeply invested” in Afghan security and the pursuit of a negotiated power-sharing deal with the Taliban, despite Mr. Biden’s withdrawal order ending a 20-year combat mission in the country.

“The United States remains committed to continuing to provide critical security assistance to the Afghan national defense and security forces,” Mr. Austin said. “I am confident that as [Operation] Resolute Support begins to wind down, we will make the transition to a new relationship with Afghanistan and the Afghan forces.”

U.S. officials acknowledge that many post-pullout details are still being worked out. The only certainty is that, except for an increased security presence to protect the U.S. diplomatic mission in Kabul, no American military personnel will remain in Afghanistan.

Mr. Ghani, who went from the Pentagon to the White House for private talks with Mr. Biden and his aides, said he respects the decision to withdraw U.S. allied forces from the country.

“Our issues are now operational and issues over the horizon. They are not issues of principles. They are issues of process,” Mr. Ghani said. “We’ve assured [U.S. officials] that they should not be over-worried.”

Mr. Abdullah said he was confident Afghanistan would be able to enter its “new chapter” because of the resolve and unity of their people and continued partnerships with other countries.

Mr. Ghani compared the situation to the moment in 1861 when Abraham Lincoln arrived in Washington to save a nation on the brink of civil war.

“Afghanistan has a similar approach. The republic has strong roots in support,” he said.

