President Biden hosted Afghanistan‘s president and top peace negotiator at the White House Friday, vowing to maintain U.S. support for the embattled Kabul government even as the last American and NATO troops leave and fears mount of a major Taliban offensive.

Administration officials insisted Washington will remain “deeply invested” in Afghanistan during the visit by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, who chairs Afghanistan‘s High Council for National Reconciliation and is heading stalled attempts to negotiate a long-term power-sharing agreement with the Taliban insurgency.

“Even as we are withdrawing our forces from Afghanistan, we are not disengaging,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters while traveling Friday in Paris. He added the administration is “working very hard” to maintain economic, diplomatic and humanitarian aid to Kabul, as well as “assistance to the Afghan security forces.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin echoed that message while hosting Mr. Ghani and Mr. Abdullah at the Pentagon Friday ahead of their arrival at the White House. “Let me reaffirm America’s commitment to an enduring partnership with Afghanistan, especially our strong defense relationship,” Mr. Austin said.

The Ghani-Abdullah visit to Washington comes at a moment of rising concern over territorial gains being made by the Taliban as the militants rush to fill a security vacuum being left by the U.S. and NATO troop pullout after two decades of war.

Mr. Biden imposed a Sept. 11 deadline for the withdrawal — the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that were plotted by al Qaeda operatives who had been given safe-haven by the Taliban. U.S. officials say the troop pullout actually is on track to be completed much earlier — despite growing signs that Afghan security forces are ill-equipped to fend off a highly motivated and emboldened Taliban army.

The U.S. intelligence community has recently concluded that the government of Afghanistan could collapse as soon as six months after the American military withdrawal, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing officials with knowledge of the assessment.

Mr. Ghani brushed off questions about that prediction during his visit to the Pentagon Friday.

“There have been many such predictions and they have all … turned out false,” Mr. Ghani said during a brief exchange with reporters inside the Pentagon.

The Afghan president said he respects Mr. Biden‘s decision to end the U.S. combat mission. “Our issues are now operational and issues over the horizon. They are not issues of principles. They are issues of process,” Mr. Ghani said. “We’ve assured [U.S. officials] that they should not be over-worried.”

But concerns are soaring that the Taliban has been rebuilding its alliance with al Qaeda while capturing more and more Afghan territory during recent weeks and months.

Under a tentative peace deal that the Taliban struck the Trump administration last year, the militants vowed to break ties with outside terrorist groups in exchange for the U.S. military exit. But recent Pentagon and United Nations reports have concluded that the relationship is alive and growing.

“Both the Trump and now Biden administrations have a terminal case of wishful thinking when it comes to Afghanistan,” former Defense Department official Michael Rubin, now a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute who studies Afghanistan extensively Michael Rubin told The Washington Times this week.

“For the intelligence community and the White House to ignore that the Taliban relationship with al Qaeda remains deep is to put America at risk,” Mr. Rubin said. “The Taliban have never compromised with opponents whom they have considered weak. Obama, Trump and Biden have collectively turned America from pit bull to poodle on the world stage.”

Mr. Rubin dubbed Friday’s meeting “the last hurrah” for the U.S. and an Afghan government that seems dangerously close to collapse. Such an outcome would represent a foreign policy disaster for Mr. Biden, who has faced intense criticism from lawmakers for his decision to withdraw.

This week, Taliban fighters took control of key districts in the Kunduz, Baghlan and Balkh provinces, along with rapid gains elsewhere in the country. Dozens of districts have fallen in the two months since Mr. Biden‘s announcement.

The Taliban now control more districts than the Afghan government, according to figures compiled by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. There are growing fears that the capital, Kabul, could fall this year, though U.S. military officials reportedly are developing plans to use drones and other means to keep the city from slipping out of government control.

Mr. Blinken told reporters on Friday that the Biden administration is aware of the Taliban‘s “elevated attacks on the Afghan security forces and in certain parts of the country compared to a year ago.”

But the secretary of state stressed there has been “no increase” in Taliban attacks targeting the small number of U.S. and NATO troops still in Afghanistan. He also added that he believes the current surge in Taliban activity would have happened even if U.S. and NATO forces had committed to remain in the country.

“The attacks that we’re seeing now and other attacks almost certainly would have commenced, including potentially attacks on provincial capitals,” Mr. Blinken said.

“But we’re looking very carefully at the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, and we’re also looking very hard at whether the Taliban is at all serious about a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” he said. “We continue to be engaged on the [diplomatic front], but actions that would try to take the country by force are, of course, totally inconsistent with finding a peaceful resolution.”

Whether or not U.S. forces should remain in Afghanistan has long been a subject of heated debate.

“The U.S. troop withdrawal, I think, is a decision we’re likely going to regret,” retired Army Gen. Jack Keane said during an appearance on Fox News on Friday.

He compared the current developments to the Obama-era U.S. withdrawal from Iraq in 2011 that he said allowed the subsequent rise of the Islamic State terror group there.

On the other side, those advocating against U.S. military intervention abroad say the troop pullout is long overdue from the war zone where more than 2,300 U.S. military personnel and many thousands more Afghans have died over the past two decades.

“After twenty years, tens of thousands of casualties and $2 trillion, the U.S. has wasted far too much trying to stabilize Afghanistan,” retired Lt. Col. Daniel L. Davis at the Defense Priorities think tank in Washington said this week.

“It’s true Afghan security forces will struggle to hold ground in a post-U.S. Afghanistan. But the alternative of keeping U.S. forces in the country to prop them up will not solve their problems,” Mr. Davis said in comments circulated to reporters. “Extending the U.S. deployment would trap thousands of U.S. soldiers in a civil war they cannot win, and risk more unnecessary American casualties.”

