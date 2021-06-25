A string of UFO sightings by military personnel remain largely unexplained but may pose a serious threat to U.S. national security, and much more data must be collected before any firm conclusions can be reached, the federal government said in a highly anticipated report released Friday.

The study by the Pentagon and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is the most comprehensive government looks at UFOs — referred to in the report as “unidentified aerial phenomena,” or UAP — in decades, though it hardly offers the concrete answers that many lawmakers, scientific researchers and paranormal enthusiasts had hoped for. The report also reportedly contains a classified portion that was delivered to Congress Friday afternoon.

In the unclassified materials posted online by the ODNI, the government says that the dozens of UFO reports that were examined may have a host of explanations.

The study does not offer a firm conclusion on whether the unidentified craft could be of extraterrestrial origin. It also seemingly leaves open the possibility they could be high-tech weapons or aircraft from another country.

“The limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP,” the study reads.

“UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to U.S. national security,” it continues. “Safety concerns primarily center on aviators contending with an increasingly cluttered air domain. UAP would also represent a national security challenge if they are foreign adversary collection platforms or provide evidence a potential adversary has developed either a breakthrough or disruptive technology.”

The release of the study follows public pressure by Congress and by a host of outside organizations that urged the most secretive arms of the federal government — most notably, the Defense Department and intelligence agencies — to reveal what they know about UFOs and the potential national security threats they might pose.

Last year, the Pentagon announced the formation of its Unidentified Aerial Phenomena [UAP] Task Force, designed to “detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security.” The public disclosure of that task force came on the heels of several leaked Navy videos showing military personnel encounters with unidentified craft.

The most recent footage, captured in 2019 by the USS Omaha, seems to show an unidentified object disappearing into the waters off the coast of California. A host of alleged UFO encounters are detailed in the study, though many remain unexplained.

Key lawmakers said the study is a “first step” but by no means by the end of the story.

“For years, the men and women we trust to defend our country reported encounters with unidentified aircraft that had superior capabilities, and for years their concerns were often ignored and ridiculed,” said Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican who has been outspoken in pushing the government to release more information on UFOs.

“This report is an important first step in cataloging these incidents, but it is just a first step,” he said in a statement Friday. “The Defense Department and intelligence community have a lot of work to do before we can actually understand whether these aerial threats present a serious national security concern.”

