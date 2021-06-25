The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit Friday against Georgia over a new law that tightens voting rights, alleging that the state’s measure discriminates against Black voters.

“Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia’s election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color, in violation of Section Two of the Voting Rights Act,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a briefing Friday.

Mr. Garland portrayed the move as the first in a series of possible actions against other states with similar new election laws.

“This lawsuit is the first of many steps we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote, that all lawful votes are counted, and that every voter has access to accurate information,” he said. “The Civil Rights Division continues to analyze other state laws that have been passed, and we are following the progress of legislative proposals under consideration in additional states.”

Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the Civil Rights Division, said during a press conference that Georgia’s law violates the federal Voting Rights Act and adds “additional obstacles to casting an in-person ballot.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed off on the law in March. It increases restrictions for ballot drop boxes and absentee ballot identification requirements, and permits a Republican-run agency to control local voting processes.

