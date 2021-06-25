Former President Donald Trump says the White House is run by “a group of people” who treat President Biden like a marionette.

The Republican’s comments came during an exclusive interview released Friday by political commentator Dave Rubin.

“Pretty much everybody thinks Biden isn’t in charge,” Mr. Rubin said on his popular YouTube channel. “Nobody really thinks he’s running the show. … Who do you think is really running this thing? Is this the Obama machine? Is this the Clinton machine? Is this something else? What do you really think is happening right now?”

“I think it’s a group of people,” Mr. Trump replied. “A lot of people say Susan Rice and Obama, and a lot of people say, perhaps, Clinton to a lesser extent. … You have people — it’s a group of people. I don’t think it’s Biden, frankly, and in many ways I wish it were because that’s the way it’s supposed to be. But I don’t believe it is. And, maybe [Vice President Kamala] Harris to an extent, although I don’t think she’s distinguishing herself with her border trips.”

Mr. Trump, who also talked about his upcoming rallies in Ohio and Florida, said the flurry of executive orders by Mr. Biden upon entering the White House was a telling moment.

“When he signed those 17 declarations, special orders, presidential orders, he signed them and he didn’t really seem to know what the hell he is signing,” Mr. Trump added. “When you think of him, they were all sitting there waiting to be signed —and they were radical. They were radical. Bernie Sanders would have never asked for most of the things that he’s signing. This is far worse than Bernie Sanders ever imagined and it’s pretty amazing. So, a lot of people ask [about] that group: ‘Who is it?’ It’s really, I think it’s a group of people. And, you know, the same names, but it’s a group of people. And they get together and this is what they want to do and they’re destroying our country, really destroying our country.”

The wide-ranging interview also covered censorship by tech giants, Mr. Trump’s future on social media, and his initial reluctance to run for president, which lasted decades.

Mr. Rubin provided 20 minutes of the discussion on his YouTube channel; the full interview is currently offered to those who have created a “Rubin Report” “locals” membership.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.