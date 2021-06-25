The White House on Friday hit back at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, after he blasted the Justice Department’s lawsuit over the state’s new voting law.

Mr. Kemp accused the administration of “weaponizing” the Justice Department to carry out a “far-left agenda.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back on Mr. Kemp’s comments, saying he is “afraid” to expand voting access.

“If you have such a fear of making it easier and more accessible for people to vote, then I would ask what you are so afraid of?”

The Justice Department Friday filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down a Georgia law that sets new voter ID requirements, curbs the use of ballot drop boxes and sets limits on giving voters food and water.

Civil and voting rights groups say the law will make it difficult for minorities to vote.

President Biden has stressed the independence of the Justice Department, but Ms. Psaki noted that the action was consistent with the president’s priorities.

“It was a decision made by the Justice Department to move forward, but it’s clearly a priority of the president to take action wherever we can to make it more accessible to vote,” she said.

