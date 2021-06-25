The White House Friday dismissed Republican complaints over Democrats’ plan to simultaneously pursue a bipartisan infrastructure bill and “human infrastructure” legislation that can pass Congress via reconciliation without GOP support.

“Now it’s up to the Republicans … to decide if they are going to vote against a historic investment in infrastructure that’s going to rebuild roads and railway bridges in their communities, simply because they don’t like the mechanics of the process,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing Friday.

“That’s a pretty absurd argument for them to make. Good luck on the political front on that argument,” she continued.

President Biden said Thursday he won’t sign the bipartisan infrastructure deal unless Congress also passes a reconciliation bill that includes his social welfare and family assistance agenda, creating a dual-track path to get both bills passed.

Ms. Psaki, however, told reporters that the president will “work like hell” to get both bills passed and that he intends to sign both.

“It’s something the president stated publicly many times and certainly he was consistent with that case made privately as were our negotiating team that he expected, anticipated, these initiatives would move forward on a dual track,” she said.

Republicans on Thursday accused Mr. Biden of “caving” to the left and vowed to scuttle the bipartisan effort.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, called the bipartisan deal “disingenuous,” saying he didn’t think it would pass.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.