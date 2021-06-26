DALLAS, Texas — Pastor Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Church here had a somewhat unexpected assessment of President Biden, who on Jan. 20 replaced the president Mr. Jeffress had avidly supported for four years, Donald Trump.

“Well, I think we have to be fair and say that Joe Biden has kept every campaign promise he’s made,” said Mr. Jeffress, sitting 6 feet opposite a questioner because of COVID-19 protocols. “He has quickly transformed America from the most pro-life [nation under] President Donald Trump, to becoming the most pro-abortion president in history. He is doing everything he can to cram the radical LGBTQ agenda down the throats of the American people.”

The 65-year-old pastor said Mr. Biden “is hell-bent on doing what his mentor, Barack Obama, promised to do and that is to transform America.”

At the same time, Mr. Jeffress said society is changing apart from politics: “I don’t think God wants us to put our head in the sand and be unaware of the culture and how it’s changing. We need to be aware of what’s happening. And the truth is our culture is becoming more and more ungodly, with each passing day.”

Even if the president he favored is today a resident at Mar-a-Lago and not the White House, Mr. Jeffress’ words continue to reach a wide audience. His “Pathway to Victory” television preaching program is, for the 11th month in a row, the most-viewed show on the TBN Christian channel. Five thousand people come into the Criswell Center on Sunday mornings to hear him preach in front of a football field-length array of video screens. And he’s regularly featured on Fox News television programming.

He might not hold fellow Southern Baptist Rick Warren’s title of “America’s Preacher,” but Robert Jeffress is not without a following.

Unlike some of the Trump-supporting evangelicals who maintain that the election was stolen and that their man will still somehow be “restored” to office, Mr. Jeffress said neither he nor his congregation disputed the results.

“I don’t think that the majority of our members buy into the conspiracy theories and that 5 million votes were stolen along with the election,” he said.

Instead, Mr. Jeffress says his congregants attribute the loss to more earthly reasons: “I think they would attribute the loss in November to any number of factors, including perhaps the increasingly progressive nature of our culture right now. And I think also, frankly, the way Republicans handled the pandemic and being on the wrong side of the stimulus issue.”

The coronavirus pandemic was, and remains, a major issue for First Baptist Dallas, as the church styles itself. The church, Mr. Jeffress said, was one of the last to close, on March 15, 2020, due to Dallas city regulations. It was also one of the first to reopen, about three months later on June 7.

The episode was not without its consequences.

“We lost good members through death,” Mr. Jeffress said. That was one reason the usually gregarious pastor insisted on an “elbow bump” when greeting a visitor, who also was asked to document their vaccination status to meet unmasked. The 6-foot-long table separation remained, however.

Such precautions ripple throughout the church. Social distancing is advised, hand-sanitizer dispensers are everywhere, and if you don’t have a mask, one is available. First Baptist Dallas hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, even though some in the evangelical world reject the jabs.

“We had the vaccine clinic here a few weeks ago, partnering with the city of Dallas to do that,” Mr. Jeffress explained. “I was in the news when it first came out around December saying I thought the vaccines were an early Christmas gift from God. I think it’s really unfortunate that some people politicized this vaccine.”

Although he decried the “anti-science” view of some evangelicals that have led to the anti-vaccination position, Mr. Jeffress also rejects the view that Christians should flee the cities for rural areas and form communities separate from a system that’s increasingly secular.

“Jesus taught in Matthew, chapter five, that Christians are not to isolate themselves from the culture, nor are we to identify with the culture. We’re to influence the culture,” he said. That’s what he meant when he said, ‘You are the salt of the earth and the light of the world.’ Salt couldn’t prevent the decay of meat, but it could delay the decay of meat. In order to have that preserving influence, it had to penetrate the meat and couldn’t stay in the salt shaker. It’s the same way for Christians. If we’re going to push back against evil, even if it’s just temporarily until the Lord returns, we have to be involved in the culture.”

