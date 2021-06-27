The mayor of Surfside, Florida, said Sunday there is “progress being made” in search and rescue operations at the site of that deadly condo collapse near Miami.

Mayor Charles Burkett said on ABC “This Week” the mission is moving on and officials are telling families still hoping to find their loved ones that they are working 24 hours a day to pull people out of the rubble.

“We’re going to keep going until everybody is out,” Mr. Burkett said.

A massive rescue effort has been underway since part of the Champlain Towers collapsed early Thursday.

More than 150 people remain missing and at least five people were killed in the collapse.

Hopes are fading that more people will be found.

Newly released emails over the weekend showed an engineering firm had estimated three years before the collapse the building needed more than $9 million in repairs.

The email from the firm of Morabito Consultants was among a series of documents released by the city of Surfside as rescue efforts continued at the site of the collapsed building.

The inspection report from 2018 followed another document from the firm that found the ground-floor pool deck of the building was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed to be extensively repaired.

⦁ This article is based in part on wire service reports.

