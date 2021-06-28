GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Six people were taken to a hospital after a town house deck collapsed in Maryland.

WTOP-FM reports that it happened when the deck separated from a home in The Woods at North Lake community in Germantown around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Nine people were barbecuing on the deck when it collapsed, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said. Six of those people were transported to the hospital, including one who was taken to a trauma center. All are expected to survive.

Piringer called the event a “mass casualty incident.” He said a building inspector and fire code enforcement agent were called to the scene.

The deck likely collapsed because of overcrowding, Piringer said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.