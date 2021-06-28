A 21-year-old bystander was shot in the back in New York City’s Times Square late Sunday.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, though the daylight shooting is heightening concerns about crime in the city as it regains its footing from the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York City Police Department and CrimeStoppers released photos and video of the gunman who fired the gun at 5:15 p.m. at West 47th Street and Seventh Avenue, striking the victim, who was not a part of the altercation that sparked the shooting.

“WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy?” the NYPD wrote alongside a photo of a young Black male who is the suspect.

A May 8 shooting in Times Square, a touristy epicenter of Manhattan, injured three bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl.

The shooting rose to prominence during the city’s mayoral race, which focused on public safety and crime from the start in the face of alarming incidents around New York.

More than 770 people have been shot in the city this year as of June 20, according to The New York Times. It’s an increase of nearly 50% over last year, as the reopening of society runs into public safety concerns.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is leading the mayor’s race after an initial round of voting in the Democratic primary. He made crime his central issue.

Elections officials will start tabulating “ranked-choice” votes on Tuesday, kick-starting a process that will either solidify Mr. Adams’ lead or cut into it.

