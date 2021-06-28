President Biden supports an investigation into the partial collapse of a Miami-area condominium complex that left at least 10 people dead and 150 others missing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday.

“Certainly, we want to play any constructive role we can with federal resources in getting to the bottom of it and preventing it from happening in the future,” Ms. Psaki said at a press briefing.

“The goal, of course, is to get to the bottom of what happened and, of course, have it be an instructive guide to prevent it from happening in the future,” she added.

Ms. Psaki said the president doesn’t currently have plans to visit the disaster site, saying his trip could pull resources away from rescue efforts.

Several federal agencies have been deployed to Surfside, Florida, where the condo collapsed. In addition to the Federal Emergency Management Association, experts from the National Institutes of Standards and Technology, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the FBI have been dispatched to the condo unit.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, last week declared a state of emergency, which cleared the path for Mr. Biden to approve emergency aid from FEMA.

The 12-story Champlain Towers South Condo collapsed into a pile of rubble last week with an unknown number of residents inside.

Rescuers are still scouring the debris looking for survivors.

