The electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) may be invisible but it is as real a battlefield as the land, air and sea. The Air Force recently rolled out its first unit dedicated to providing the U.S. with a competitive edge over any potential adversaries in the future.

The 350th Spectrum Wing will provide operational and technical expertise for electronic warfare in support of combat operations. It will be temporarily located at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida while the Air Force conducts an environmental impact review for the permanent location.

The competition in the electromagnetic spectrum, which includes everything from radio waves to visible light, is more important than ever before. Combat forces mount operations by and through EMS and use it to stay connected with each other, Air Force officials said.

“If we lose the fight in the EMS, we will lose the fights in all other domains. We’re here to make sure that doesn’t happen,” said Air Force Col. William Young, commander of the 350th Spectrum Wing.

The EMS affects not only military operations but almost every aspect of life in general, from personal cell phones and Wi-Fi technology. Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, commander of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, said creating the 350th Spectrum Wing is the “latest step” in the Air Force plan to maintain the country’s competitive advantage in electronic warfare.

“Placing this critical mission under a wing commander dedicated to this mission set is fundamental to accelerating needed change and ensuring our warfighters can continue to fight and win in the EMS,” Maj. Gen. Cunningham said.

The unit will help the Air Force rethink its electronic warfare capabilities and plan for future conflicts. Over time, the wing will expand EMS capabilities to provide spectrum warfare capabilities, officials said.

The goal is to have all Air Force electronic warfare and EMS capabilities consolidated in a single location. A decision on a permanent location for the 350th SWW is expected in spring 2022.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.