The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a case over shared locker rooms and restrooms for transgender students at a Virginia high school, leaving in place a lower court ruling against the school board’s policy of private restrooms and in favor of a transgender student.

Gavin Grimm, a transgender male, sued Gloucester County School Board for not allowing him to use the boys restroom. Instead, the school offered him a private restroom, but he argued that was stigmatizing.

The case first originated in 2015, and the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled in favor of Mr. Grimm.

The lower court reasoned that the Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, in which the justices ruled in favor of LGBT employees who had been fired from work, justified striking down the Gloucester County school system’s policy.

The school, board took the case to the high court, challenging the lower court’s ruling by saying the Constitution doesn’t provide for such a sweeping rule and the privacy rights of other students are at stake.

Without comment, the justices declined to hear the case. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. would have moved to take it up, according to the court order.

It would have taken four justices to agree to hear the case in order to grant review.

