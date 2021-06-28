The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a challenge over shared locker rooms and restrooms for transgender students at a Virginia high school, leaving in place a lower court ruling that allows transgender youth to use restrooms of their choice.

Gavin Grimm, a transgender male, sued Gloucester County School Board for not allowing him to use the boys restroom. Instead, the school offered him a private restroom, but he argued that was stigmatizing.

The case first originated in 2015, and the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled in favor of Mr. Grimm.

The lower court reasoned that the Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, in which the justices ruled in favor of LGBT employees who had been fired from work on the basis of sex discrimination, justified striking down the Gloucester County school system’s policy.

The school board took the case to the high court, challenging the lower court’s ruling by saying the Constitution doesn’t provide for such a sweeping rule and the privacy rights of other students are at stake.

Without comment, the justices declined to hear the case.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. would have moved to take it up, according to the court order.

It would have taken four justices to agree to hear the case in order to grant review.

Mr. Grimm, who has since graduated from high school, said he‘s glad the yearslong legal battle finally ended.

“Being forced to use the nurse’s room, a private bathroom, and the girl’s room was humiliating for me, and having to go to out-of-the-way bathrooms severely interfered with my education. Trans youth deserve to use the bathroom in peace without being humiliated and stigmatized by their own school boards and elected officials,” he said.

The justices originally had agreed to take up the case in 2017, but they remanded it back to lower courts after a change in administrations. The Obama administration had supported Mr. Grimm‘s challenge, but the Trump administration withdrew that support.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, which represented Mr. Grimm, three appeals courts have ruled since then that discriminatory restroom policies against transgender students run afoul of the Constitution.

“This is the third time in recent years that the Supreme Court has allowed appeals court decisions in support of transgender students to stand. This is an incredible victory for Gavin and for transgender students around the country,” said Josh Block, an attorney with the ACLU.

Alphonso David, president of the liberal Human Rights Campaign, said the court’s move shows that transgender youth are protected under Title IX, the federal civil rights law that bans sex-based discrimination in schools.

“Everyone has the right to high-quality, public education without the fear of being discriminated against simply for being brave enough to show up as you truly are. This is a battle Gavin Grimm has been fighting for over four years — we are grateful that his resilience, courage and determination has finally been rewarded. Congratulations to Gavin!” Mr. David said.

Josh Blackman, a professor at South Texas College of Law and an active member of the right-leaning Federalist Society, said he wasn’t surprised by the justices’ move despite the 6-3 conservative majority.

“This Court is not as conservative as the numbers suggest,” Mr. Blackman said, adding that the justices have allowed the law related to transgender bathroom policies to develop in the 4th Circuit and it is “difficult to undo those precedents and judgments.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.