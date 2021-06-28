The White House on Monday hit back against a left-wing group that says President Biden’s infrastructure plan doesn’t go far enough to address climate change.

“I would dispute the notion that it doesn’t do anything for climate, which some are arguing,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Progressive Democrats and environmental activists protested in front of the White House on Monday, demanding Mr. Biden jettison the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached last week in favor of a “bold” party-line package that tackles climate change.



The protest, which was organized by the liberal Sunrise Movement, brought more than 100 activists to the streets of Washington. Many of those in attendance came brandishing signs urging Mr. Biden to make good on his 2020 campaign platform and take significant steps to combat climate change.



“The sign says it all,” a young activist told The Washington Times while holding up a placard that read: “Biden you coward fight for us.”

The Sunrise Movement has organized protests against the president’s infrastructure proposal for several weeks, saying it doesn’t invest enough money to fight climate change.

• Haris Alic contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.